Dr. Peter Dunn, OD
Dr. Peter Dunn, OD is an Optometrist in Greensboro, NC.
Dr. Dunn works at
Dunn Peter Dr306 Muirs Chapel Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 645-7107
Accepted Insurance:
- Aetna
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My entire family has been going to Dr. Dunn since about 1990. We have always had such a wonderful experience. Dr. Dunn is now working with his oldest daughter Dr. Taylor Dunn, who is also amazing! The office is truly a family environment, I could see how proud Dr. Dunn was of his daughter and her accomplishment. Both the doctors and staff have always taken great care of my family and I and I've never received anything less than their BEST! I would advise anyone looking for a new doctor to go here. Especially during this pandemic, Dr. Dunn and the staff always wore masks and were taking all the precautions needed to protect their patients.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn works at
Dr. Dunn speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
