Peter D'Orsaneo
Peter D'Orsaneo is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Michael Callen Audre Lorde Community356 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 271-7200
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093329872
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter D'Orsaneo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter D'Orsaneo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.