Dr. Dillon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Dillon, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Dillon, PHD is a Counselor in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Dillon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Univ. Psychiatric Associates LLC260 Stetson St Ste 3200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 558-7700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dillon?
Dr Dillon sincerely believes his clients deserve the best in life, and he's committed to helping them get there. He's gifted with an exceptional capacity for empathy. His ability to relate so precisely seems effortless, making it easy to trust him. I was especially impressed with his knack for giving accurate assessments and implementing effective approaches without causing the patient to feel analyzed or dissected. He's definitely one of the good ones.
About Dr. Peter Dillon, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1518046325
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dillon accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dillon works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.