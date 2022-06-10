Dr. Peter Cousins, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cousins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Cousins, PHD
Dr. Peter Cousins, PHD is a Psychologist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Houston / University Park
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3701 Kirby Dr Ste 596, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 523-5778
I trust Dr. Cousins with my emotional & mental well-being. He has gently led me to see myself as I really am, to be be mindful, and observe why I react as I do. Building a new relationship with myself, has helped, beyond measure, to live a more peaceful life. I gain a different perspective every time I see him. A true treasure.
- Psychology
- English
- University of Houston / University Park
- Texas Research Institute Of Mental Sciences
- Oberlin College
