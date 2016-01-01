Peter Challenor, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Peter Challenor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Peter Challenor, RN
Overview
Peter Challenor, RN is an Acupuncturist in Antioch, CA.
Peter Challenor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Challenor Acupuncture2 Belshaw St, Antioch, CA 94509 Directions (925) 350-8103
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Peter Challenor?
About Peter Challenor, RN
- Acupuncture
- English, Chinese
- 1033410683
Frequently Asked Questions
Peter Challenor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Peter Challenor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Peter Challenor works at
Peter Challenor speaks Chinese.
Peter Challenor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Challenor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Challenor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Challenor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.