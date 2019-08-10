Dr. Calapai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Calapai, PHD
Overview
Dr. Peter Calapai, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Valley Stream, NY.
Dr. Calapai works at
Locations
Biofeedback & Psychotherapy Development Lcsw Health Services PC5 Sunrise Plz Ste 202, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 825-5005
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr peter calapai is a smart, kind, articulate, knowledgeable and very caring therapist. He is the best doctor I've ever met. I highly recommend him to anyone that needs help and support.
About Dr. Peter Calapai, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1235193731
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Calapai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calapai.
