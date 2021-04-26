Dr. Burchard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Burchard, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Burchard, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Baltimore, MD.
Chesapeake Psychiatry600 Wyndhurst Ave Ste 200, Baltimore, MD 21210 Directions (410) 435-5909
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Burchard is a good fit for me. He’s not very prescriptive or gimmicky. Just a mindfulness-based, long-term, cognitive approach.
About Dr. Peter Burchard, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Burchard accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
