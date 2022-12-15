Peter Barnard, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Peter Barnard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Peter Barnard, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Peter Barnard, CNM is a Midwife in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah College of Nursing and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Lone Peak Hospital.
Locations
St. Mark's OBGYN1140 E 3900 S Ste 400, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5843Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Peter was great, knowledgeable, and listened to and carefully considered our questions and concerns.
About Peter Barnard, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah College of Nursing
Peter Barnard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Peter Barnard accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
23 patients have reviewed Peter Barnard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Barnard.
