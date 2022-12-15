See All Nurse Midwives in Salt Lake City, UT
Peter Barnard, CNM

Midwifery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Peter Barnard, CNM is a Midwife in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah College of Nursing and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Lone Peak Hospital.

Peter Barnard works at St. Mark's OBGYN in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Mark's OBGYN
    1140 E 3900 S Ste 400, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5843
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Peter was great, knowledgeable, and listened to and carefully considered our questions and concerns.
    About Peter Barnard, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710993753
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Utah College of Nursing
