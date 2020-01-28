See All Psychologists in Northridge, CA
Peter Adler, EDD

Psychology
5 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Peter Adler, EDD is a Psychologist in Northridge, CA. 

Peter Adler works at Ehab Yacoub MD Inc. in Northridge, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Romeo L. Isidro MD Inc.
    17075 Devonshire St Ste 204, Northridge, CA 91325
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Jan 28, 2020
    I have known Dr. Adler for over 30 years. Dr. Adler is a USC graduate with vast counseling experience. Specializes in multicultural clients. Very empathic, warm and knowledgeable. Would highly recommend.
    V. von Bernath Morra — Jan 28, 2020
    Photo: Peter Adler, EDD
    About Peter Adler, EDD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073671343
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

