Peter Adler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Peter Adler, EDD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Peter Adler, EDD is a Psychologist in Northridge, CA.
Peter Adler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Romeo L. Isidro MD Inc.17075 Devonshire St Ste 204, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (310) 284-4893
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Peter Adler?
I have known Dr. Adler for over 30 years. Dr. Adler is a USC graduate with vast counseling experience. Specializes in multicultural clients. Very empathic, warm and knowledgeable. Would highly recommend.
About Peter Adler, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1073671343
Frequently Asked Questions
Peter Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Peter Adler works at
2 patients have reviewed Peter Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.