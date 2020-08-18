See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Petal Codrington-Martial, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Petal Codrington-Martial, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Petal Codrington-Martial, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Petal Codrington-Martial works at Machuca Family Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rosalie Brian, APRN
Rosalie Brian, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
10 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Machuca Family Medicine
    1501 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 778-7770

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Petal Codrington-Martial?

Aug 18, 2020
She was a very caring doctor
Isabella — Aug 18, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Petal Codrington-Martial, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Petal Codrington-Martial, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Petal Codrington-Martial to family and friends

Petal Codrington-Martial's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Petal Codrington-Martial

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Petal Codrington-Martial, APRN.

About Petal Codrington-Martial, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538665427
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Petal Codrington-Martial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Petal Codrington-Martial works at Machuca Family Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Petal Codrington-Martial’s profile.

Petal Codrington-Martial has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Petal Codrington-Martial.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Petal Codrington-Martial, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Petal Codrington-Martial appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Petal Codrington-Martial, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.