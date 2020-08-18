Petal Codrington-Martial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Petal Codrington-Martial, APRN
Overview
Petal Codrington-Martial, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Petal Codrington-Martial works at
Locations
-
1
Machuca Family Medicine1501 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 778-7770
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Petal Codrington-Martial?
She was a very caring doctor
About Petal Codrington-Martial, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538665427
Frequently Asked Questions
Petal Codrington-Martial works at
Petal Codrington-Martial has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Petal Codrington-Martial.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Petal Codrington-Martial, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Petal Codrington-Martial appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.