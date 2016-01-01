Ioana Persida has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ioana Persida, MA
Overview
Ioana Persida, MA is a Counselor in Philadelphia, PA.
Locations
- 1 1730 Welsh Rd Ste 2, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 552-8101
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Ioana Persida, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1518146844
Frequently Asked Questions
Ioana Persida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ioana Persida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Ioana Persida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ioana Persida.
