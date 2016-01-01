Perry Rogers, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Perry Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Perry Rogers, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Perry Rogers, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, TN.
Perry Rogers works at
Locations
-
1
CHI Memorial Convenient Care - Cleveland645 Paul Huff Pkwy NW Ste 105, Cleveland, TN 37312 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Perry Rogers?
About Perry Rogers, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1033536230
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Perry Rogers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Perry Rogers using Healthline FindCare.
Perry Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Perry Rogers works at
Perry Rogers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Perry Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Perry Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Perry Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.