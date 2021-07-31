See All Psychologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Perry Passaro, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Perry Passaro, PHD is a Psychologist in Newport Beach, CA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    4540 Campus Dr Ste 113, Newport Beach, CA 92660 (714) 488-8814

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Addiction Treatment
Anxiety Attack
Addiction
Addiction Treatment
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 31, 2021
About Dr. Perry Passaro, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831333699
Frequently Asked Questions

