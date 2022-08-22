See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Perry Castellano, OD

Optometry
5 (17)
Overview

Dr. Perry Castellano, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, NC. 

Dr. Castellano works at Costco Pharmacy #635 in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Pharmacy #635
    5351 Gingerwood Dr, Wilmington, NC 28405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 392-5707
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 22, 2022
    Dr. Castellano is unquestionably the best optometrist you can find in Wilmington. He is very pleasant and professional, but most importantly he is obsessed with the health of my eyes. He keeps extensive digital records which he compares at each visit to determine if there have been any changes to my eyes. He takes the time with me to ensure my eyesight is corrected properly, and I will never use anyone else to care for my eyesight.
    — Aug 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Perry Castellano, OD
    About Dr. Perry Castellano, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275556094
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Castellano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castellano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castellano works at Costco Pharmacy #635 in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Castellano’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

