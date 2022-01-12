Dr. Perris Monrow, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perris Monrow, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Perris Monrow, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant University and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Dr. Monrow works at
Locations
West St Louis Counseling Associates9378 Olive Blvd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63132 Directions (314) 420-7423
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perris Monrow was very helpful and he help men through some very tough periods. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Perris Monrow, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1730312570
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Los Angeles
- University CA
- Alliant University
- Hope University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monrow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monrow accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Monrow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monrow.
