Penny Tanner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Penny Tanner, ARNP
Overview
Penny Tanner, ARNP is a Counselor in Lakewood, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7424 Bridgeport Way W Ste 302, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 581-6106
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Tanner after I had been regularly seeing a therapist and on medications for depression and anxiety but was feeling like I needed more help. My first visit with Dr. Tanner I didn't receive a "warm and fuzzy" feeling. However, I reflected on her advice and realized that she was able to tell me what I needed to hear (not what I wanted to hear). I followed her recommendations after some deep reflection. Dr. Tanner was spot on with the help I needed. She said that I "got brave" and was able to give me options and discuss a plan that is working for me! There is no judgement on my thoughts or feelings and I always come away feeling like I'm in control of my treatment. I've recommended her to my husband who will be seeing her soon also. (She was very kind in confirming my comfort with this.) Dr. Tanner is a straight shooter, direct and honest in her approach, I appreciate her expertise in my mental health journey and her office staff are always lovely to talk with.
About Penny Tanner, ARNP
- Counseling
- English
- 1922156645
Frequently Asked Questions
Penny Tanner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Penny Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Penny Tanner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Penny Tanner.
