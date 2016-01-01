Dr. Penny Smythe, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smythe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Penny Smythe, OD
Overview
Dr. Penny Smythe, OD is an Optometrist in Muskogee, OK.
Dr. Smythe works at
Locations
Dr. Penny B. Smythe Inc. PC1157 N York St, Muskogee, OK 74403 Directions (918) 683-8404
Soper Eye Center329 S 38th St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 687-9998Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Penny Smythe, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1124009428
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smythe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smythe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smythe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smythe works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Smythe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smythe.
