Penny Phlegar, AGNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Penny Phlegar, AGNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. 

Penny Phlegar works at Novant Health House Calls in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health House Calls
    108 Providence Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3606

About Penny Phlegar, AGNP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1942655071
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

