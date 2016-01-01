See All Physical Therapists in Esko, MN
Penny Bennett, PT is a Physical Therapist in Esko, MN. 

Penny Bennett works at Esko Fitness Center/Esko Physical Therapy in Esko, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health Esko Fitness Center/Esko Physical Therapy
    2 E Highway 61, Esko, MN 55733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Penny Bennett, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1932276623
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

