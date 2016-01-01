Penelope Butler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Penelope Butler, LPC
Overview
Penelope Butler, LPC is a Counselor in Beaumont, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
7750 Gladys Ave Ste B, Beaumont, TX 77706
Directions
(409) 832-4485
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Penelope Butler, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1568592731
