Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pei Wang, OD
Overview
Dr. Pei Wang, OD is an Optometrist in Rockville, MD.
Locations
Rockville Eye Center Inc.11125 Rockville Pike Ste 303, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 231-5222
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wang is very meticulous and patient. She listens well and takes the time to explain things to patients. She has a very gentle mannerism and cares a lot about her patients. One time I had an eye emergency. Even though it was after hours, she rushed to help me connect with an ophthalmologist for the next day. I am very grateful for her.
About Dr. Pei Wang, OD
- Optometry
- English, Chinese
- 1942384102
