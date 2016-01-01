Peggy Wasemiller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Peggy Wasemiller, OTR
Offers telehealth
Overview
Peggy Wasemiller, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Wahpeton, ND.
Peggy Wasemiller works at
Locations
Wahpeton Clinic275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Peggy Wasemiller, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1225069693
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
