Peggy Wallace, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Peggy Wallace, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Peggy Wallace works at Tampa Care Clinic in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital.

Locations

    Tampa Care Clinicst Joseph's Hospital
    4600 N Habana Ave Ste 15, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 870-4460

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Treatment frequency



HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Peggy Wallace, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285930123
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Peggy Wallace, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Peggy Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Peggy Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Peggy Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Peggy Wallace works at Tampa Care Clinic in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Peggy Wallace’s profile.

    Peggy Wallace has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Peggy Wallace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peggy Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peggy Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

