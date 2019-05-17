Peggy Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Peggy Smith, ARNP
Peggy Smith, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA.
Multicare Tacoma Lutheran Clinic1301 N Highlands Pkwy Apt 101, Tacoma, WA 98406 Directions (253) 792-6002
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My doctor of 25 years retired and I have been frustrated trying to find a new general health provider. So glad I found Peggy Smith! She is patient and thorough and so easy to talk to. (She is new to the office which recently changed hands and has been through some growing pain transitions but they are working is all out.) As a frustrated senior with some health issues, I cannot express how much I appreciate her!
About Peggy Smith, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467504084
Peggy Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Peggy Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Peggy Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peggy Smith.
