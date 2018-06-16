Dr. Peggie Salsbury-Simler, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salsbury-Simler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peggie Salsbury-Simler, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Peggie Salsbury-Simler, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Oak Harbor, WA.
Dr. Salsbury-Simler works at
Locations
Tri-Essence Care PLLC32650 State Route 20, Oak Harbor, WA 98277 Directions (360) 682-6499
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
What a difference she makes on Whidbey Island! A wonderful therapist, and practice (Mental health Therapy) in Oak Harbor. I wish I had known they were there when I first moved to the island. Sorry I did not begin there with them. Was sorry to have to move away and miss more opportunity to continue my care with them. Grateful for the professional staff there, cleanliness and disign of the offices which made you feel warm and welcome, and with happy greeters at the window office stafff. Thank you
About Dr. Peggie Salsbury-Simler, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1326326638
Dr. Salsbury-Simler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salsbury-Simler accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salsbury-Simler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Salsbury-Simler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salsbury-Simler.
