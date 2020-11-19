Dr. Pedro Orta, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Orta, DC
Overview
Dr. Pedro Orta, DC is a Chiropractor in Ocala, FL.
Dr. Orta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Healthy Living Chiropractic Wellness Center1323 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470 Directions (352) 732-9355
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orta?
Dr P Orta is absolutely amazing. He is innovative in his treatment approach. I was referred by a personal friend and had no idea what to expect for my 1st visit. I presented with headache, neck and shoulder pain, low back pain and tightness in both hips. After my 1st treatment I could not believe the difference. It was the 1st time in a long time that I had been pain free. The stiffness was gone. I had flexibility in both hips and increased range of motion in my shoulders. To wake up without a headache was incredible. I have used acupuncture, massage and chiropractic care in the past along with exercise and yoga and have never achieved the level of relief that I got from my visit with Dr. Orta. He is personable as well as knowledgeable. Wendy, his office manager, is welcoming and accommodating in appointment scheduling. It is a true delight to find a physician that is patient oriented. Thank you! Roseanne Green
About Dr. Pedro Orta, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1053497784
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orta works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Orta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.