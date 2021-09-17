See All Chiropractors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Pedro Gonzalez, DC

Chiropractic
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Dr. Pedro Gonzalez, DC is a Chiropractor in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Gonzalez works at San Antonio Family Chiropractic in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Antonio Family Chiropractic
    9386 Huebner Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 699-0158
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments
Chronic Back Pain
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Middle Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 17, 2021
    Dr. Pedro Gonzalez DC is the best.
    Mark Sanders — Sep 17, 2021
    About Dr. Pedro Gonzalez, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760814065
    Education & Certifications

    • Parker College of Chiropractic
    • Texas Lutheran University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro Gonzalez, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez works at San Antonio Family Chiropractic in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

