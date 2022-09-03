Dr. Pedro Choca, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Choca, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pedro Choca, PHD is a Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Houston / University Park and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Choca works at
Locations
-
1
Honor Health Indian School4131 N 24th St Ste B102, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 955-6632
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choca?
I've struggled for years taking different medication & going to numerous Doctors and for the first time I have hope. Dr Choca is extremely caring and takes his time with details. I can't say enough about him. Thank you.
About Dr. Pedro Choca, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1154499853
Education & Certifications
- Didi Hirsch Community Mental Health Center
- University of Houston / University Park
- Instituto De Humanidades Clasicas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choca works at
Dr. Choca speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Choca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.