Payal Sharma, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (6)
Overview

Payal Sharma, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Payal Sharma works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wcmc Lymphoma Myeloma
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-8462

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Payal Sharma, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104161140
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Payal Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Payal Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Payal Sharma works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Payal Sharma’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Payal Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Payal Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Payal Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Payal Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

