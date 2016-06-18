See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Bruno, CA
Paulita Malay, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Paulita Malay, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Bruno, CA. 

Paulita Malay works at Paulita Lasola Malay, Psychotherapist-Life Coach in San Bruno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paulita Lasola Malay, Psychotherapist-Life Coach
    903 Sneath Ln, San Bruno, CA 94066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 871-7717
    Monday
    10:15am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:15am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:15am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:15am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:15am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:15am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Paulita Malay, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1114945359
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paulita Malay, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paulita Malay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paulita Malay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Paulita Malay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paulita Malay works at Paulita Lasola Malay, Psychotherapist-Life Coach in San Bruno, CA. View the full address on Paulita Malay’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Paulita Malay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paulita Malay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paulita Malay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paulita Malay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

