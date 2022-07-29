Dr. Pauline Stoltzner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoltzner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pauline Stoltzner, PHD is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNLV/Nev Sch Med.
Advanced Practice Primary Care4773 Caughlin Pkwy, Reno, NV 89519 Directions (775) 683-8239
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Stoltzner has always taken the time to listen to my concerns and learn my medical history, and then make great suggestions that led to solutions. I was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer while her patient, and if wasn't for her guidance and referrals I don't know what i would have done. She is sharp as a tack, compassionate and never rushes you. I have had a LOT of doctors unfortunately, and she is hands down the BEST that I have ever had.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1205376589
- UNLV/Nev Sch Med
Dr. Stoltzner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoltzner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoltzner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoltzner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoltzner.
