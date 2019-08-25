See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Pauline Siders, NP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Pauline Siders, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Pauline Siders, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Pauline Siders works at Summit Health Lexington Kentucky in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Julianne Ewen, ARNP
Julianne Ewen, ARNP
8 (6)
View Profile
Christopher Clark, APRN
Christopher Clark, APRN
6 (3)
View Profile
Molly Hawley, APRN
Molly Hawley, APRN
10 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Grove At Lexington
    3150 Custer Dr Ste 201, Lexington, KY 40517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 979-3590

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Psychiatric Diseases
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Psychiatric Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Pauline Siders?

    Aug 25, 2019
    She is the best. Very caring, and empathetic. She would let you talk, then say, "This is what I am hearing," and then she would repeat the problem as she understood it to you. Then work with you on a plan to help with the problem. I love her sense of humor. I don't think I would have made it through those years without her. I am extremely sorry I can't see her now as I have moved 5 hours away. I wish I could see her by Skype.
    FishOutofWater — Aug 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Pauline Siders, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Pauline Siders, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Pauline Siders to family and friends

    Pauline Siders' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Pauline Siders

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Pauline Siders, NP.

    About Pauline Siders, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578890968
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pauline Siders, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pauline Siders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pauline Siders has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Pauline Siders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pauline Siders works at Summit Health Lexington Kentucky in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Pauline Siders’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Pauline Siders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pauline Siders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pauline Siders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pauline Siders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Pauline Siders, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.