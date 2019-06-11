Pauline Heuser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Pauline Heuser, PA-C
Overview
Pauline Heuser, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Pauline Heuser works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Medical Associates4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 877-5199Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pauline Heuser?
Pauline and her assistant Krista were so affable and pleasant that I had to come on here to tell everyone how refreshing it was to see someone of her patience and expertise. Thank you
About Pauline Heuser, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1134548456
Frequently Asked Questions
Pauline Heuser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pauline Heuser works at
4 patients have reviewed Pauline Heuser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pauline Heuser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pauline Heuser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pauline Heuser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.