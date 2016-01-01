Pauline Hafer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pauline Hafer, PA
Overview
Pauline Hafer, PA is a Physician Assistant in Melbourne, FL.
Pauline Hafer works at
Locations
-
1
Brevard Health Alliance2120 Sarno Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 241-6800
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Pauline Hafer, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1629386248
Frequently Asked Questions
Pauline Hafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pauline Hafer works at
Pauline Hafer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Pauline Hafer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pauline Hafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pauline Hafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.