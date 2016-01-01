Overview

Paulina Levinzon, LPC is an Individual Counselor in Montclair, NJ.



Paulina Levinzon works at KinFolk Family Health in Montclair, NJ with other offices in Skillman, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.