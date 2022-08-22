Paulina Lamb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Paulina Lamb, ARNP
Overview
Paulina Lamb, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL.
Paulina Lamb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Gynecology and Obstetrics2439 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 953-5022
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paulina Lamb?
The several times I've met with her, she is this big ray of sunshine. Always a Smile on her face! She is always willing to explain in depth what, why and where things are being done. I feel very confident in her knowledge I recently went in for an infection. I also had problems that my gastro doctor should have addressed and didn't. She fixed that problem too!! I can get in pretty quickly for emergencies. I recommend this sweet bright intelligent woman to the world!
About Paulina Lamb, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093961914
Frequently Asked Questions
Paulina Lamb accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paulina Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paulina Lamb works at
9 patients have reviewed Paulina Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paulina Lamb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paulina Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paulina Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.