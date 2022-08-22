See All Nurse Practitioners in Sarasota, FL
Paulina Lamb, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Paulina Lamb, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL. 

Paulina Lamb works at Sarasota OB/GYN Associates in Sarasota, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Gynecology and Obstetrics
    2439 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 953-5022
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 22, 2022
    The several times I've met with her, she is this big ray of sunshine. Always a Smile on her face! She is always willing to explain in depth what, why and where things are being done. I feel very confident in her knowledge I recently went in for an infection. I also had problems that my gastro doctor should have addressed and didn't. She fixed that problem too!! I can get in pretty quickly for emergencies. I recommend this sweet bright intelligent woman to the world!
    C.H. — Aug 22, 2022
    Photo: Paulina Lamb, ARNP
    About Paulina Lamb, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093961914
    Paulina Lamb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Paulina Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Paulina Lamb works at Sarasota OB/GYN Associates in Sarasota, FL.

    9 patients have reviewed Paulina Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

