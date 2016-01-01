See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Cherry Hill, NJ
Paulette Palogruto, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Paulette Palogruto, APN

Bariatric Surgery
5 (31)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Paulette Palogruto, APN is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Paulette Palogruto works at Jefferson Health General Surgery in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 301, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Surgical Care - Sewell
    400 Medical Center Dr Ste F, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(30)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Paulette Palogruto?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Paulette Palogruto, APN
How would you rate your experience with Paulette Palogruto, APN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Paulette Palogruto to family and friends

Paulette Palogruto's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Paulette Palogruto

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Paulette Palogruto, APN.

About Paulette Palogruto, APN

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1699165597
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Paulette Palogruto, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paulette Palogruto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Paulette Palogruto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

31 patients have reviewed Paulette Palogruto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paulette Palogruto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paulette Palogruto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paulette Palogruto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Paulette Palogruto, APN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.