Paulette Eason-Williams, LCPC
Overview
Paulette Eason-Williams, LCPC is a Counselor in Chicago, IL.
Paulette Eason-Williams works at
Locations
L. R. Torno Jr. DDS PC1222 W 95th St, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 238-5555
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ms Eason is kind considerate funny extremely smart and very calm and compassionate I love going to therapy because of her even if I have dank insurance she makes me feel like I’m bringing gold to my sessions What else can I say besides she’s the best therapist for us and I thank God every day for bringing her into our lives Thank you ms Eason you make me feel like I am worthy of you and of your time
About Paulette Eason-Williams, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1962415406
Frequently Asked Questions
Paulette Eason-Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Paulette Eason-Williams accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paulette Eason-Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Paulette Eason-Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paulette Eason-Williams.
