Paulette Chobot, LPC
Overview
Paulette Chobot, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Reading, PA.
Paulette Chobot works at
Locations
Grow Therapy321 N Clark St Fl 5, Reading, PA 19601 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
About Paulette Chobot, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1992291710
Frequently Asked Questions
Paulette Chobot accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paulette Chobot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paulette Chobot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paulette Chobot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.