Paula Urbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Paula Urbach, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Paula Urbach, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, ME.
Paula Urbach works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mainehealth22 Bramhall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-2221
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paula Urbach?
About Paula Urbach, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578866356
Frequently Asked Questions
Paula Urbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paula Urbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paula Urbach works at
10 patients have reviewed Paula Urbach. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Urbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Urbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Urbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.