Dr. Stein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paula Stein, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paula Stein, PHD is a Psychologist in Fishkill, NY.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
Fishkill Consultation Group1064 Main St, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-6751
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
Very easy to talk to. Punctual. Helpful.
About Dr. Paula Stein, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1093991895
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
