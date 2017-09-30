Dr. Paula Sociedade, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sociedade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Sociedade, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paula Sociedade, PHD is a Counselor in Newark, NJ.
Dr. Sociedade works at
Locations
-
1
Psychological Consulting Services182 Van Buren St, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 491-0773
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sociedade?
Dr. Paula Sociedade is an amazing, caring and intelligent psychologist and person. She has helped me in ways I thought weren't possible. She is extremely empathetic, actively listens and always has the most helpful feedback or questions to help me see issues differently. I highly recommend Dr. Sociedade - she is a rare gem!
About Dr. Paula Sociedade, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1881778033
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sociedade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sociedade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sociedade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sociedade works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sociedade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sociedade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sociedade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sociedade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.