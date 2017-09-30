See All Counselors in Newark, NJ
Dr. Paula Sociedade, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Paula Sociedade, PHD

Counseling
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paula Sociedade, PHD is a Counselor in Newark, NJ. 

Dr. Sociedade works at Psychological Consulting Services in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Marissa Robinson
Marissa Robinson
0 (0)
View Profile
Madeline Weinfeld, LCSW
Madeline Weinfeld, LCSW
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Alexandra Milspaw, PHD
Dr. Alexandra Milspaw, PHD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychological Consulting Services
    182 Van Buren St, Newark, NJ 07105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 491-0773
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sociedade?

    Sep 30, 2017
    Dr. Paula Sociedade is an amazing, caring and intelligent psychologist and person. She has helped me in ways I thought weren't possible. She is extremely empathetic, actively listens and always has the most helpful feedback or questions to help me see issues differently. I highly recommend Dr. Sociedade - she is a rare gem!
    T in Newark, NJ — Sep 30, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paula Sociedade, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paula Sociedade, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sociedade to family and friends

    Dr. Sociedade's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sociedade

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paula Sociedade, PHD.

    About Dr. Paula Sociedade, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881778033
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paula Sociedade, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sociedade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sociedade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sociedade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sociedade works at Psychological Consulting Services in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sociedade’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sociedade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sociedade.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sociedade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sociedade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paula Sociedade, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.