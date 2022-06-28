Paula Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Paula Smith, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Paula Smith, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University Of St. Francis, Joliet Il and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Paula Smith works at
Locations
Family Practice Sandoval Regional Medical Center3001 Broadmoor Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Directions (505) 994-7397Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a very ill patient and also have cancer all the negative remarks I have heard are really unbelievable! She spends time with me she explains thuro I under stand she is very busy so I leave a message in my chart and she and her staff immediately respond she is also very compassionate and addresses all my needs and is very understanding thank you Paula for all your hard work and understanding! God bless!
About Paula Smith, FNP-C
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1902259708
Education & Certifications
- University Of St. Francis, Joliet Il
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Paula Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paula Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Paula Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Smith.
