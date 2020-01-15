See All Clinical Psychologists in Terre Haute, IN
Paula Pelland, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5 (5)
Overview

Paula Pelland, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Terre Haute, IN. 

Paula Pelland works at Pelland Psychological Services LLC in Terre Haute, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pelland Psychological Services LLC
    1400 E Pugh Dr Ste 14, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 235-2600
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 15, 2020
    I went to several therapists before finding Dr. Pelland. After I met her, I finally received the type of therapy that I needed. I was dealing with PTSD from a lifetime of abuse. She helped me move past it and now I'm doing much better. It took a while, but for the first time in my life, I am no longer dealing with severe depression. I have been able to move on with my life. Thank you Dr. Pelland
    About Paula Pelland, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477620854
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paula Pelland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Paula Pelland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paula Pelland works at Pelland Psychological Services LLC in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Paula Pelland’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Paula Pelland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Pelland.

