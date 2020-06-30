See All Counselors in Marquette, MI
Paula Paszke, LPC

Counseling
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Paula Paszke, LPC is a Counselor in Marquette, MI. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    220 W Washington St Ste 405, Marquette, MI 49855 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (906) 362-9355
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:30am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Grief
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 30, 2020
    Paula is a practiced and caring professional. I grew up in a very blue collar area, where mental health was not addressed; I did not have the tools to seek help. When I finally reached out, I was at a crisis point in my life. My family doctor, who I love and trust immensely, recommended me to Paula. Choosing to seek help and be recommended to Paula has been one of the best decisions in my life. She has never pushed me in a direction I am uncomfortable with, and she has helped me grow and seek my own health. I have been seeing Paula for five years. I recommend her to anyone, especially women, who feel underwater, overwhelmed, and need help. You deserve to take care of you. Thank you, to Paula, for helping me learn, and implement, these practices and lessons in my life.
    About Paula Paszke, LPC

    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265589733
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paula Paszke, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paula Paszke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paula Paszke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Paula Paszke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Paula Paszke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Paszke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Paszke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Paszke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

