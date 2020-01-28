Paula Ohiku has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Paula Ohiku
Offers telehealth
Paula Ohiku is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
- 1 1000 Ingleside Ave, Baltimore, MD 21228 Directions (443) 551-3784
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
She’s the best and very understanding
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215185327
Paula Ohiku accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paula Ohiku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Paula Ohiku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Ohiku.
