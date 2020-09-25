See All Clinical Psychologists in Fort Wayne, IN
Paula Neuman, HSPP Icon-share Share Profile

Paula Neuman, HSPP

Clinical Psychology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Paula Neuman, HSPP is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Paula Neuman works at NE Psychological, LLC in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    NE Psychological, LLC
    6343 Constitution Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 704-5305

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Downtown Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Paula Neuman?

    Sep 25, 2020
    As a former Registered Nurse specializing in psychiatric/mental health Area, I can not praise Dr Paula enough. She is attentive, very insightful and accommodates schedules easily.
    R.N. — Sep 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Paula Neuman, HSPP
    How would you rate your experience with Paula Neuman, HSPP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Paula Neuman to family and friends

    Paula Neuman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Paula Neuman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Paula Neuman, HSPP.

    About Paula Neuman, HSPP

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144555855
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paula Neuman, HSPP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paula Neuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paula Neuman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Paula Neuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paula Neuman works at NE Psychological, LLC in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Paula Neuman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Paula Neuman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Neuman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Neuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Neuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Paula Neuman, HSPP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.