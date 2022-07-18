Paula Marcolin, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paula Marcolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paula Marcolin, LPC
Offers telehealth
Paula Marcolin, LPC is a Counselor in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Counseling, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University.
Paula Marcolin works at
Paula L Marcolin, MS, LPC7 Loudoun St SW Ste 7-210, Leesburg, VA 20175 Directions (703) 479-0439
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Paula has been such a blessing in my life. I reached out to her in one of the lowest points in my life and she was an integral part of getting me to a better place. She helped direct me into a positive direction with each session and helped me become spiritually strong again. She continues to be a dependable therapist, who truly cares and remembers all the details from past sessions. I truly appreciate her expertise and her caring nature.
- Counseling
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1023272093
- Nw Csb-Fairfax County
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johns Hopkins University
