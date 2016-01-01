Dr. Lovett accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paula Lovett, PHD
Overview
Dr. Paula Lovett, PHD is a Counselor in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Lovett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Counseling & Rehabilitation Associates Inc.5024 NW 27th Ct Ste B, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 378-2600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lovett?
About Dr. Paula Lovett, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1326170135
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovett works at
Dr. Lovett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.