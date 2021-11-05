Paula Lawrence has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Paula Lawrence, CH
Overview
Paula Lawrence, CH is a Chiropractor in Ellicott City, MD.
Paula Lawrence works at
Locations
National Chiropractic Health & Sports Rehabilitation Inc.9501 Old Annapolis Rd Ste 301, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 531-8000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Paula has been amazing in helping me address a number of issues I have and helping me learn to live my life with less pain. I highly recommend her!
About Paula Lawrence, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1851487144
Frequently Asked Questions
Paula Lawrence accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paula Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Paula Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Lawrence.
